2. Girls basketball squads roll deep behind pair of state qualifiers, other deep playoff runs

Among all the high school sports in the area, for some time girls basketball has been the most successful. That trend didn’t slow down one bit this past year, in fact, it got even better. After knocking on the door the last two seasons, Reedsburg and its super talented junior class broke through last season as the Beavers dominated on their way to their first WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance since 2012. Reedsburg, which finished the 2020-21 season at 20-2, reached the Div. 2 state title game, falling to Green Bay Notre Dame, 68-56. The Beavers have only picked up where they left off this season, starting a perfect 9-0. They’re currently ranked No. 1 in Div. 2 by the WisSports.net coaches poll and senior Mahra Wieman became program’s all-time leading scorer, while senior Trenna Cherney also broke the 1,000-career point mark. The class of the area girls hoops scene, Beaver Dam, meanwhile saw its push for a fourth successive state title come to a close. The Golden Beavers had a roller coaster of a season, starting with losing UW recruit Maty Wilke to a torn ACL just eight games into the season. Beaver Dam still found its stride, finishing the regular season 22-1 before capturing another regional title and later falling to eventual state champion Germantown, 74-54, in a Div. 1 sectional semifinal. While the Golden Beaver, who are 10-2 so far this season, missed out on the big dance, Westfield crashed the state party for the first time in program history. It was a magical season for the Pioneers as they captured a share of their first South Central Conference title since 2010 and won their first regional title since 2011. Westfield continued to roll all the way to state before falling to La Crosse Aquinas, 69-45, in the Div. 3 semifinals to end the year with a 20-6 record. The Pioneers have shown their no fluke this winter, starting the 2021-22 season a perfect 10-0 and are ranked fourth in Div. 4. Randolph nearly punched its ticket to state for the first time in 20 years as the Rockets finished just a game short of the Div. 4 state semis. The Trailways West Conference champs cruised to the regional title and held off Crandon, 52-47, to reach the sectional championship. The Rockets, who didn’t graduate a single player from the 21-5 squad, ran out of fuel however, as they didn’t have an answer for eventual Div. 4 state champion Mishicot, 57-29. The experience has been pivotal so far this year as the Rockets have started the year 13-0 and are the top-ranked team in Div. 5. Meanwhile, Waupun has had early success this season with Abbie Aalsma signing to play for NCAA Div. I Illinois State having been a verbal commit since her sophomore season. Aalsma, who has helped the Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Div. 3 to a 10-0 mark so far, was the East Central Conference’s Player of the Year for a third straight season this past year, as well as garnering Daily Citizen Area Player of the Year honors. Sophomore Kayl Peterson has played just as crucial a role for the Warriors and is making quite an impression at the next level as she currently has offers from Marquette, UW-Green Bay, Toledo, Minnesota and St. Thomas (Minn.) according to WisSports.net.