2 high school sports stars of the night: Baraboo duo wins consolation match at sectionals

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Peyton Stelzer and Annie Langkamp, Baraboo girls tennis: The duo defeated Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell and Margaret Bass 6-1, 7-5 to win the third-place match in the second flight at the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional. They had lost their first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to Middleton's Keena Cheng and Sarah Li.
Riley Paulsen, Portage girls swim and dive: Paulsen placed second in the 100-meter backstroke (1:18.49) and 100 butterfly (1:23.48) in a 129-24 dual-meet loss to Oregon on Tuesday.
From the box
- Reedsburg's Madelyn Casey dropped her tennis match 6-4, 6-1 to Middleton's Sonya Agapov in La Crosse.
- Reedsburg's Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz lost 6-0, 6-0 to Madison West's Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan.
- Beaver Dam's Sophia Schave and Morgan Prado dropped a third-place match 6-1, 6-4 in the third flight to McFarland's Mia Mistele and Stella Blau at the Stoughton sectional.
Vote for the Week 8 high school football game we should cover
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.
