2 high school sports stars of the night: Baraboo duo wins consolation match at sectionals

Stars of the night

Peyton Stelzer and Annie Langkamp, Baraboo girls tennis: The duo defeated Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell and Margaret Bass 6-1, 7-5 to win the third-place match in the second flight at the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional. They had lost their first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to Middleton's Keena Cheng and Sarah Li.