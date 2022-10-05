 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

2 high school sports stars of the night: Baraboo duo wins consolation match at sectionals

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Peyton Stelzer and Annie Langkamp, Baraboo girls tennis: The duo defeated Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell and Margaret Bass 6-1, 7-5 to win the third-place match in the second flight at the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional. They had lost their first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to Middleton's Keena Cheng and Sarah Li.

Riley Paulsen, Portage girls swim and dive: Paulsen placed second in the 100-meter backstroke (1:18.49) and 100 butterfly (1:23.48) in a 129-24 dual-meet loss to Oregon on Tuesday. 

From the box

  • Reedsburg's Madelyn Casey dropped her tennis match 6-4, 6-1 to Middleton's Sonya Agapov in La Crosse. 
  • Reedsburg's Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz lost 6-0, 6-0 to Madison West's Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan.
  • Beaver Dam's Sophia Schave and Morgan Prado dropped a third-place match 6-1, 6-4 in the third flight to McFarland's Mia Mistele and Stella Blau at the Stoughton sectional.

