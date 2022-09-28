 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 high school sports stars of the night: Portage's Ella Denure places third at golf regionals

Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ella Denure, Portage girls golf: She shot a 94 to place third at the Division 2 Black River Falls regional. The Warriors shot 443 to finish seventh.

Hadley Walters, Poynette girls volleyball: Walters totaled 18 kills, 14 digs and one block in a 3-2 win over Lake Mills on Tuesday night. Brooke Steinhorst had 19 assists for the Pumas, who improved to 13-11.  

From the box

  • Libby Walker shot 98 for Wisconsin Dells girls golf at regionals. The Chiefs finished fifth (428).
  • Drew Benson placed first (17:27.85) out of 74 runners for Wayland Academy at the Jefferson Invite on Tuesday in boys cross country.

