2 high school sports stars of the night: Portage's Ella Denure places third at golf regionals

Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ella Denure, Portage girls golf: She shot a 94 to place third at the Division 2 Black River Falls regional. The Warriors shot 443 to finish seventh.
Hadley Walters, Poynette girls volleyball: Walters totaled 18 kills, 14 digs and one block in a 3-2 win over Lake Mills on Tuesday night. Brooke Steinhorst had 19 assists for the Pumas, who improved to 13-11.
From the box
- Libby Walker shot 98 for Wisconsin Dells girls golf at regionals. The Chiefs finished fifth (428).
- Drew Benson placed first (17:27.85) out of 74 runners for Wayland Academy at the Jefferson Invite on Tuesday in boys cross country.
Vote for the Week 7 high school football game we should cover
Baraboo (5-1, 4-0) at Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1)
This is the 135th meeting between the Thunderbirds and Beavers, which is the most between two rivals in Wisconsin. The series is all tied up at 64-64-6 and will be the first meeting in the Mississippi Valley Conference where both teams are at the top. Baraboo is coming off a big 35-31 victory over La Crosse Logan, led by quarterback Luke Vittengl’s 64 passing yards and ran for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers on the other hand had their teeth smacked in a 35-0 loss to Onalaska last week, so they’re looking to bounce back and nothing would beat a victory over a bitter rival at home.
Columbus (6-0, 4-0) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0)
The hype is real between these two Capitol Conference foes, meeting for the 20th time since 2004. Lodi has owned the rivalry 15-4, but in past years the Cardinals have made games hard for the Blue Devils. With both teams undefeated expect this to be a battle for the ages, which will likely be for the league title … unofficially.
Racine Lutheran (4-2) at Randolph (4-2)
Both teams had an opening for a nonconference game this week, but both should have a good test this late in the season. The Crusaders are coming off a big 41-14 Midwest Classic victory over Saint Francis while the Rockets fell to Trailways Conference foe Cambria-Friesland 20-16 last week. The Rockets were held scoreless in the second half, so they’re looking to bounce back.
