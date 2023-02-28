Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jalen Roman, Reedsburg boys basketball: Roman scored 34 points, but the Beavers were ousted from the WIAA tournament 85-79 by Monona Grove in a Division 2 regional first-round game.
Colin Vieth, Fall River boys basketball: Vieth’s 25 points sparked the Pirates to an 85-32 victory over Juda in a WIAA Division 5 regional first-round game.
From the box (WIAA regional first-round results)
Division 2 – Monona Grove 85, Reedsburg 79; Monroe 66, Portage 61; Milton 66, Baraboo 52; Beaver Dam 72, Slinger 57; Monroe 66, Portage 61.
Division 3 – Lodi 44, Prairie du Chien 28; Lomira 74, Waupun 68.
Division 4 – Cambridge 52, Randolph 32; Williams Bay 55, Dodgeland 41; Pardeeville 72, Waterloo 42; Poynette 73, Orfordville Parkview 26.
Division 5 – Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 82, Rio 26; Wayland Academy 86, Oshkosh Valley Christian 54; Fall River 85, Juda 32; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 66, Fall River 37; Cambria-Friesland 66, Monticello 62.