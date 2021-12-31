3. Baraboo's John Gunderson, Royall's Nolan McKittrick cap careers with state wrestling gold

Baraboo’s John Gunderson and Royall’s Nolan McKittrick didn’t let the bitter taste of defeat in 2020 derail their purse of gold in 2021. The pair of seniors capped their high school wrestling careers in style, capturing gold at the WIAA Division 1 and Division 3 individual state tournaments. Gunderson, the Div. 1 182-pound runner-up last year, closed out an unbeaten campaign in style, cruising to the 182-pound championship behind a decision and two pins, including in 2 minutes, 47 seconds over Ashwaubenon’s Connor Ramage in the title match, to become the Thunderbirds’ first individual champion since Taenor Spencer’s 130-pound title in 2001. Meanwhile, McKittrick turned 106-pound bronze into 113-pound gold last season. Contrary to Gunderson, McKittrick grinded out his first career championship, earning a 4-3 decision over Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan, becoming the Panthers’ first state champion since Christian Moore earned gold at 220 pounds in 2013.