 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Anna Benisch performance bumps Rio past Cambria-Friesland

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Benisch totaled 11 kills, 20 assists and 17 digs in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9 win over Cambria-Friesland. Emily Loging led the Vikings with 20 kills. The Vikings improve to 4-6. 

Ava Andres and Lily Fauerbach, Sauk Prairie girls tennis: The pair won back-to-back sets in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Portage's Josie Harvey and Elizabeth Miller in No. 1 doubles play. The Eagles won the meet 7-0.

Jacob Abel, Waupun boys soccer: Abel scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist in a 8-0 win over Berlin. His five total points led the Warriors. Wyatt Walstra also scored two goals for the Warriors.

From the box

People are also reading…

  • Portage/Poynette boys soccer's Jinu Lee scored a goal and tallied an assist on a first-half goal from Emmett Brockley in a 3-0 win over Nekoosa.  
  • Wayland Academy boys soccer's Emre Kocer scored both of the Big Red's goals in a 2-2 tie against Omro in the season opener.
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin volleyball receives 2021 national championship rings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News