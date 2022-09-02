3 high school sports stars of the night: Anna Benisch performance bumps Rio past Cambria-Friesland

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night Anna Benisch, Rio girls volleyball: Benisch totaled 11 kills, 20 assists and 17 digs in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9 win over Cambria-Friesland. Emily Loging led the Vikings with 20 kills. The Vikings improve to 4-6. Ava Andres and Lily Fauerbach, Sauk Prairie girls tennis: The pair won back-to-back sets in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Portage's Josie Harvey and Elizabeth Miller in No. 1 doubles play. The Eagles won the meet 7-0.
Jacob Abel, Waupun boys soccer: Abel scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist in a 8-0 win over Berlin. His five total points led the Warriors. Wyatt Walstra also scored two goals for the Warriors. Portage/Poynette boys soccer's Jinu Lee scored a goal and tallied an assist on a first-half goal from Emmett Brockley in a 3-0 win over Nekoosa. Wayland Academy boys soccer's Emre Kocer scored both of the Big Red's goals in a 2-2 tie against Omro in the season opener.
20 players to know for the 2022 high school football season
Ross Liegel, Jr., OL/DL, Baraboo
Even as senior-laden as the Thunderbirds were last season, Liegel made a massive impact in his first varsity season. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 200-pounder accounted for 37 tackles (26 solo), four sacks, a tackle for loss and both a forced fumble and fumble recovery. That was good enough to earn him second-team all-league honors and Baraboo could just be scraping the tip of the iceberg looking ahead to this fall.
Hayden DeZarn, Sr., OL/DL, Beaver Dam
DeZarn (68) will play in the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Golden Beavers. He helped guide the way for junior Gabe Klatt to run for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He’s a strong, physical athlete with good footwork and leverage to help him on the offensive line.
Drake Burmania, Sr., QB/DB, Cambria-Friesland
Burmania, right, was a second-team All-Trailways Conference defensive back accounting for 16 total tackles, including 10 solo, and an interception. As the Hilltoppers starting quarterback, the 6-2, 175-pounder threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns. While Cambria-Friesland typically focuses on the run, the Toppers could air things out more this fall with four of Burmania’s top five receivers back from last season.
Colton Brunell, Jr., RB/ILB, Columbus
Brunell, left, was a first-team All-Capitol Conference running back and the league’s offensive player of the year, leading the Cardinals to an 11-2 record. He rushed for a school record 2,221 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore. He was also a first-team all-conference inside linebacker, leading the Cardinals with 79 total tackles (44 solo), 10 for a loss and six sacks.
Collin Selk, Sr., OL/DL, Columbus
Selk was a main cog who helped Brunell rush for over 2,000 yards. He was not only a first-team offensive lineman in the Capitol Conference, but was also named the league’s offensive lineman of the year, along with Lakeside Lutheran’s Ben Buxa. Selk was also a first-team defensive lineman, totaling 42 tackles (20 solo) and five tackles for loss.
Manny Kingston, Sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Kingston, right, was a second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman for the Rebels last season, helping them pile up 2,100 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. At defensive tackle, he finished with 20 solo tackles and assisted on three others while accumulating four tackles for loss and two sacks. With the Trailways Conference’s offensive and defensive player of the year, Gavin Wodill, gone, Kingston will be expected to step up and take a leading role his senior season.
Landon Hintz, Sr., LB, Horicon/Hustisford
In just six games for the MarshFalcons, Hintz, back, was second on the team with 52 tackles (38 solo) with four for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot, 160-pounder recorded three games with double-digit tackles, including a season-high 13 (11 solo, two TFLs) in the MarshFalcons’ 12-6 loss to Beloit Turner.
Keegan Fleischman, Sr., QB, Lodi
Fleischman, right, proved to be one of the area’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in his first season starting under center last fall. The 5-11, 155-pounder threw for 878 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions, while adding the Blue Devils’ second-best 582 yards and seven more scores on the ground. Expect him to be heavily relied upon this year as the Blue Devils undergo plenty of turnover.
Dalton Hoehn, Sr., OL/ILB, Mauston
Hoehn (51) was a wrecking machine for the Golden Eagles last fall, regardless of which side of the ball. Playing both ways nearly all game, the 6-1, 195-pound linebacker tallied a second-best 75 tackles, including 47 solo, one tackle for loss and one sack to earn unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference recognition. Offensively, he was part of a Golden Eagles line that made things easy as Mauston had over 3,000 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns.
Brandon Fuller, Sr., OL/DL, Necedah
A force in both sides of the trenches, Fuller, left, played an integral role up front for the Cardinals. The two-way All-Scenic Bluffs Conference pick was a first-team offensive selection helping Necedah average 35.2 points per game while compiling over 3,500 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns. Defensively, the 6-2, 238-pounder was second on the team with 94 tackles, including 42 solo, three sacks and a tackle for loss to garner second-team all-league honors.
Nikita Shankle, Sr., RB, New Lisbon
The Rockets souped-up their offense last season, largely thanks to Shankle. The 6-2, 195-pound running back was named Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year after he racked up a league-high 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 143.8 yards per game. He also had 172 yards and a touchdown on 15 catches along with 35 tackles and an interception to help lead New Lisbon back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Jake Gunderson, Sr., OL, Pardeeville
As the old adage goes, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” Gunderson lived up to that for the Bulldogs last season. At just 5-6, 208 pounds, the offensive lineman earned second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference recognition. Thanks to Gunderson’s efforts up front, Pardeeville averaged 25.3 points per game and rushed for 2,260 yards and 26 touchdowns last fall.
Gavin Thompson, Sr., QB, Portage
In his first full season starting at quarterback last season, Thompson gave the Warriors passing game a big shot in the arm. The right-handed pocket passer threw for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Badger Small Conference recognition. If Thompson can cut down on his turnovers after throwing 13 interceptions, the Warriors passing attack could be even more deadly.
Hunter Borgen, Sr., QB/DE, Poynette
Borgen, right, did a little bit of everything for the Pumas last season, a trend that likely won’t change as they look to make a second straight return to the postseason. Borgen accounted for 23 tackles defensively and had a team-high three sacks as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Offensively, he took snaps under center while also taking carries and catching passes, making him a jack of all trades for coach Greg Kallungi.
Bryce Rataczak, Sr., FB/DE, Randolph
Rataczak was fourth for the Rockets with 35 total tackles (nine solo) to go along with three for a loss. He was named a first-team All-Trailways Conference defensive end. He also had a pair of sacks. He is the leading returning rusher for the Rockets with 341 yards and six touchdowns.
Connor Sukup, Sr., LB/TE, Reedsburg
Both the Beavers’ offense and defense took some time to adjust to coach Calvin Zenz’s scheme in his first season last year. However once Reedsburg got cooking, Sukup, left, fit right in anchoring the Beavers’ linebacking corps. A second-team All-Badger Small selection, the 6-2, 176-pounder had a team-high 69 tackles to go with 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, putting the rest of the Mississippi Valley Conference on notice this fall.
Nolan Vils, Sr., RB/ILB, Sauk Prairie
Highlights were few and far between for the Eagles last season but Vils (40) was a big silver lining — emphasis on big. The 6-2, 245-pound behemoth was a two-way second-team All-Badger Small pick at running back and linebacker, anchoring both Sauk Prairie’s offense and defense. And following a fourth-place finish in his first WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament berth last winter, expect Vils to be even more motivated this fall.
Anthony Nighbor, Sr., RB/LB, Waupun
Nighbor was one of the Warriors’ best options at linebacker, racking up 44 tackles (33 solo), two for a loss and one sack. Nighbor also ran for 134 yards and a touchdown. He caught five passes for 66 yards as a running back.
Hunter Isaacson, Sr., OL/DE, Wisconsin Dells
Isaacson, right, played a major role in the Chiefs’ run to the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinals last season. The unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference defensive end led the Chiefs with 105 tackles and 17 tackles for loss while adding six sacks. He also earned second-team all-league honors along the offensive line. Expect even bigger things this fall from Isaacson, who placed sixth at 220 pounds in the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state wrestling tournament.
Dylan Warren, Sr., OL/DL, Wisconsin Dells
Isaacson wasn’t alone dominating the trenches for the Chiefs as Warren played an equally impressive hand in Wisconsin Dells’ success on both sides of the ball. A two-way, unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference pick, Warren had 53 total tackles, including the team’s second-best 15 tackles for loss, and two sacks for the Chiefs’ suffocating defense. Meanwhile, he helped pave the way for the Dells to pile up over 3,600 total yards and 58 touchdowns.
