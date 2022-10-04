 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 high school sports stars of the night: Ashleigh Johnson advances to Division 1 state

Here’s who shined in the Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf: Johnson shot 82 to finish fifth at the Middleton sectional on Monday. The senior's performance qualified her for Division 1 individual state. The Beavers missed the cut after finishing fourth (368). 

Ella Denure, Portage girls golf: Denure shot 82 to finish second at the Prairie du Chien sectional on Monday. The senior qualified for Division 2 state as an individual. 

Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher tallied 11 assists and 16 digs for Columbus girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals dropped to 7-13.

From the box

  • Carter Damm scored two goals for Waupun boys soccer in a 4-1 win over Ripon.
  • JR Guerrero scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 2-1 loss to Milton.
  • Brie Eckerman tallied seven assists and two blocks for Mauston girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Nekoosa.
  • Carizma Muth totaled seven kills and five aces for Randolph girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Markesan.
  • Hadley Walters recorded six kills and six digs for Poynette girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Luther Prep.
