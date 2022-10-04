3 high school sports stars of the night: Ashleigh Johnson advances to Division 1 state

Here’s who shined in the Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf: Johnson shot 82 to finish fifth at the Middleton sectional on Monday. The senior's performance qualified her for Division 1 individual state. The Beavers missed the cut after finishing fourth (368).
Ella Denure, Portage girls golf: Denure shot 82 to finish second at the Prairie du Chien sectional on Monday. The senior qualified for Division 2 state as an individual.
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher tallied 11 assists and 16 digs for Columbus girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals dropped to 7-13.
From the box
People are also reading…
- Carter Damm scored two goals for Waupun boys soccer in a 4-1 win over Ripon.
- JR Guerrero scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 2-1 loss to Milton.
- Brie Eckerman tallied seven assists and two blocks for Mauston girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Nekoosa.
- Carizma Muth totaled seven kills and five aces for Randolph girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Markesan.
- Hadley Walters recorded six kills and six digs for Poynette girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Luther Prep.
Vote for the Week 8 high school football game we should cover
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.
Vote
Week 8 Game of the Week
Vote for which Week 8 high school football game we should cover.