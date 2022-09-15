3 high school sports stars of the night: Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg win Portage Invite in Division 2

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf: She placed first at the Division 2 half of the Portage Invite, shooting an 84 to help lead the Beavers to the title. The Beavers beat second-place Osseo by 24 strokes. Elizabeth Carey and Lily McPherson both shot 92.

Ella Denure, Portage girls golf: Denure led the Pumas, shooting 88 in Division 2 at the Portage Invite. She led the field through the front nine, when she shot 6-over-par. She fell behind on the back nine, but still placed third. The Pumas finished sixth.

Kayla Capener, Baraboo girls golf: Capener shot 91 to lead the Thunderbirds to a third-place finish at the Division 1 portion of the Portage Invite. The T-Birds shot 408. They travel to Yahara Hills to compete at the Badger West Conference tournament on Tuesday.

From the box

At the Portage Invite in Division 1, Waunakee placed first with 317. Izzi Stricker shot 73 to lead the way. In second was Sun Prairie West, led by Isabel Royle with an 87. Taryn Loomis led DeForest to a fourth-place finish with a 98. In fifth was Beaver Dam: Ellen Poels and Maddie Kuenzi tied with 106 for the team lead. Sun Prairie East was sixth, led by Margo Woldt’s 93.

In second place in Division 2 at the Portage Invite was Osseom led by Eleice Dahl with 93. Third was Wisconsin Dells, led by Madchen Ewig with 93. Fourth was Mount Horeb, led by Ella Fager with 87. Fifth was Fort Atkinson, led by Rachel Edwards with 100.