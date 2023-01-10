 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Beaver Dam routs Waunakee

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher scored 24 points, including six 3s, to lead the Golden Beavers past Waunakee 70-42.

Corbin Wardrop and Nicholas Keyser, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Wardrop’s 14 points and Keyser’s 13 led a balanced attack as the Eagles downed Baraboo 71-50.

People are also reading…

Cullen Rauls and Ceegan Rauls, Fall River boys basketball: Cullen (19) and Ceegan (14) combined for 33 points for the Pirates in a 68-34 win over Rio.

From the box

  • Brian Meitzner scored 19 points in Lodi’s 56-45 loss to Wisconsin Heights.

  • Jayden Ross scored 20 points in Baraboo’s 68-61 loss to Fort Atkinson.

  • Amira Khan scored eight points and Hannah Kallungi six for Portage in a 56-19 loss to Wautoma.

  • Emma Hoffman scored 15 points for Waupun Central Wis. Christian in a 58-35 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin men’s basketball's strong stretch not enough against Michigan State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News