3 high school sports stars of the night: Beaver Dam routs Waunakee

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher scored 24 points, including six 3s, to lead the Golden Beavers past Waunakee 70-42.
Corbin Wardrop and Nicholas Keyser, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Wardrop’s 14 points and Keyser’s 13 led a balanced attack as the Eagles downed Baraboo 71-50.
Cullen Rauls and Ceegan Rauls, Fall River boys basketball: Cullen (19) and Ceegan (14) combined for 33 points for the Pirates in a 68-34 win over Rio.
From the box
Brian Meitzner scored 19 points in Lodi’s 56-45 loss to Wisconsin Heights.
Jayden Ross scored 20 points in Baraboo’s 68-61 loss to Fort Atkinson.
Amira Khan scored eight points and Hannah Kallungi six for Portage in a 56-19 loss to Wautoma.
Emma Hoffman scored 15 points for Waupun Central Wis. Christian in a 58-35 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes.