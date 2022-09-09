 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Beaver Dam's Carson Franke records shutout

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carson Franke, Beaver Dam, boys soccer: Franke made nine saves to help the Beavers earn a 0-0 draw with DeForest.

Estella Brees, Portage, girls volleyball: Brees recorded six kills and six assists in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 loss to Mount Horeb.

Emily Loging, Rio, girls volleyball: Loging registered eight kills, six digs and four aces as Rio defeated Pardeeville 25-22, 25-18, 29-27.

From the box

  • Lauren Burros had nine kills as the Lodi girls volleyball team fell 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 to Lake Mills. Fayth Hesselberg and Brianna Kurt posted 16 and 14 digs, respectively, for the Blue Devils. Kurt also had 25 assists.
  • Anna Benisch had 10 assists, seven digs and four kills in Rio’s girls volleyball victory over Pardeeville. Abby Kennedy had four kills and three aces. Rio improved to 5-6 overall and 3-0 in conference.
  • Marta Leeland posted 18 digs as in Portage’s loss to Mount Horeb in girls volleyball.
  • Gracie Clary recorded eight kills for Lodi in its loss to Lake Mills in girls volleyball.
  • Sauk Prairie girls swimming took nine of 11 events from Mount Horeb in a dual meet, winning 101.5 to 68.5.
  • Sauk Prairie defeated Reedsburg 3-0 in boys soccer.
