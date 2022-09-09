3 high school sports stars of the night: Beaver Dam's Carson Franke records shutout

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night Carson Franke, Beaver Dam, boys soccer: Franke made nine saves to help the Beavers earn a 0-0 draw with DeForest. Estella Brees, Portage, girls volleyball: Brees recorded six kills and six assists in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 loss to Mount Horeb.
Emily Loging, Rio, girls volleyball: Loging registered eight kills, six digs and four aces as Rio defeated Pardeeville 25-22, 25-18, 29-27. Lauren Burros had nine kills as the Lodi girls volleyball team fell 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 to Lake Mills. Fayth Hesselberg and Brianna Kurt posted 16 and 14 digs, respectively, for the Blue Devils. Kurt also had 25 assists. Anna Benisch had 10 assists, seven digs and four kills in Rio’s girls volleyball victory over Pardeeville. Abby Kennedy had four kills and three aces. Rio improved to 5-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. Marta Leeland posted 18 digs as in Portage’s loss to Mount Horeb in girls volleyball. Gracie Clary recorded eight kills for Lodi in its loss to Lake Mills in girls volleyball. Sauk Prairie girls swimming took nine of 11 events from Mount Horeb in a dual meet, winning 101.5 to 68.5. Sauk Prairie defeated Reedsburg 3-0 in boys soccer.
Photos: Action from Friday's nonconference game between Beaver Dam at Baraboo
Beau Brewster
Baraboo's Beau Brewster catches the ball and is now running for extra yards.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo student section
The Baraboo student section cheers on the Thunderbirds during Friday's nonconference game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beau Brewster
Baraboo's Beau Brewster makes a catch during Friday's game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Ben Burgess
Baraboo's Ben Burgess runs to the outside during Friday's nonconference game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Eli Bryant
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant, right, looks to pass the ball downfield during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Isaac Pelland
Baraboo's Isaac Pelland is replacing 2022 graduate Luna Larson at inside linebacker.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Isaac Pelland
Baraboo running back Isaac Pelland runs through a tackler during the fourth quarter of Friday's nonconference game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Isaac Pelland
Baraboo's Isaac Pelland runs a Beaver Dam defender over during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Luke Vittengl
Baraboo's Luke Vittengl dives for extra yardage.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Luke Vittengl
Baraboo's Luke Vittengl stiff arms a Beaver Dam defender.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Michael Fox
Beaver Dam's Michael Fox (8) blocks a Baraboo defender as quarterback Camron Mendoza runs behind.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Luke Vittengl
Baraboo quarterback Luke Vittengl (9) attempts a pass during Friday's nonconference game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Isaac Pelland
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant tries to tackle Baraboo's Isaac Pelland on Friday
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Eli Bryant
Beaver Dam quarterback Eli Bryant attempts a pass during Friday's nonconference game against Baraboo.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Bryant and Vittengl
Beaver Dam's Eli Bryant, left, tackles Baraboo's Luke Vittengl during Friday's nonconference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!