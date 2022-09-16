3 high school sports stars of the night: Beaver Dam's JR Guerrero scores two goals in shutout

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

JR Guerrero, Beaver Dam boys soccer: He scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Portage/Poynette. His first goal came in the 19th minute and he followed it up with a 45th minute goal for the game’s final score. The Golden Beavers travel to Monona Grove on Saturday to take on the Silver Eagles.

Rachel Winters, Lodi girls tennis: She defeated Angelina Wojahn 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play as the Blue Devils posted a 6-1 victory over Mayville. The senior improved to 10-3. The No. 1 doubles team of Tessa Pertzborn and Vivian Beld defeated Allie Boelk and Ruby Smith 6-1, 6-0, improving to 8-5.

Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz, Reedsburg girls tennis: The doubles team swept Josie Harvey and Elizabeth Miller 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles play during a 7-0 win over Portage. The duo improved to 5-6 on the season. In No. 1 singles play, Stephanie Torres beat Hannah Kallungi 6-1, 6-1.

From the box

Baraboo’s Ronaldo Lopez scored a goal and assisted on a Johan Lopez goal late in a 2-0 win over Waunakee. Goalie Luke Statz was 6-for-6 on save opportunities for the Thunderbirds.

Columbus’ Alise Hayes produced 10 kills, four blocks and five aces in a 3-0 win over Lodi in girls volleyball. Mikenna Boettcher totaled 21 assists for the Cardinals.

Beaver Dam No. 4 singles player Ashley Sanderson defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Diana Sampayo 6-1, 6-2 in girls tennis. Beaver Dam’s Maya Connaughty beat Yaretzi Torres 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 singles during the 4-3 loss for the Golden Beavers.