PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Brock Massey surpasses 1,000 career points

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brock Massey, Mauston, boys basketball: The junior poured in 36 points during a 63-38 victory over Necedah to surpass 1,000 for his career. Massey is averaging 33 points a game.

Courtney Meitzner, Lodi, girls basketball: She scored 20 points in the Blue Devils' 54-52 loss to Adams-Friendship.

Brock Hoekstra and Will Syens, Central Wisconsin Christian, boys basketball: They combined for 49 points in an 80-54 win over Wayland Academy.

From the box

  • Sam King (50 freestyle), Carter Buss (diving) and Austin Kaukl (100 backstroke) earned victories for the Sauk Prairie'Wisconsin Heights boys swimming and diving team in a 115.5-60.5 dual-meet loss to Verona.

  • Corbin Wardrop and Devin Kerska each scored 20 points as Sauk Prairie fell 82-80 to DeForest in boys basketball.

