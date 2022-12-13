3 high school sports stars of the night: Brock Massey surpasses 1,000 career points

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Brock Massey, Mauston, boys basketball: The junior poured in 36 points during a 63-38 victory over Necedah to surpass 1,000 for his career. Massey is averaging 33 points a game.
Courtney Meitzner, Lodi, girls basketball: She scored 20 points in the Blue Devils' 54-52 loss to Adams-Friendship.
Brock Hoekstra and Will Syens, Central Wisconsin Christian, boys basketball: They combined for 49 points in an 80-54 win over Wayland Academy.
From the box
Sam King (50 freestyle), Carter Buss (diving) and Austin Kaukl (100 backstroke) earned victories for the Sauk Prairie'Wisconsin Heights boys swimming and diving team in a 115.5-60.5 dual-meet loss to Verona.
Corbin Wardrop and Devin Kerska each scored 20 points as Sauk Prairie fell 82-80 to DeForest in boys basketball.