PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball handle Rio

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth totaled 13 kills and two aces in a 3-0 win over Rio. Teammate Jorey Buwalda led the team in assists with 24 and finished the night with six kills. 

Luke Statz, Baraboo boys soccer: Statz tallied eight saves in a 2-1 win over Mount Horeb. Teammates Johan Lopez and Ethan Uptagraw both scored a goal. The Thunderbirds improved to 11-1-0.

Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz, Reedsburg girls tennis: The pair defeated Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles in a 4-3 dual-meet win over Holmen. Rothwell and Ruiz improved to 7-7 in doubles competition.

From the box

  • Mauston's Norah Hofland defeated Annah Lund 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in a 4-3 dual-meet win over La Crosse Logan in girls tennis.
  • Mauston's Isaac Bilka scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Wautoma in boys soccer.
