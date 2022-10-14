3 high school sports stars of the night: Colton Brunell breaks Columbus' all-time rushing record

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 win over New Glarus/Monticello. He broke the Cardinals' career rushing record set by Nathan Roberts in 1996 (3,972 yards). The junior entered halftime with 4,040 career yards. The Cardinals end the regular season undefeated (9-0-0).

Josie Kooima, Waupun girls cross country: Kooima placed seventh (19:52.6) at the East Central Conference Championships. Her finish earned her first-team all-conference honors. Teammate Elaina Lemmenes finished 13th (20:50.4). The Warriors placed fifth (130 points) out of seven teams.

Efrain Guardiola, Waupun boys cross country: Guardiola placed ninth (17:31.3) at the East Central Conference Championships. His finish earned him second-team all-conference honors. Teammates Connor Kuhn (17:59.7) and Marcus Kuhn (18:21.0) finished top 20. The Warriors placed third (91) out of seven teams.

From the box

Ben Burgess scored two rushing touchdowns for Baraboo football, including a 56-yard score, in a 35-7 win over Sparta.

Maddie Hartwig recorded 12 kills and six blocks for Sauk Prairie girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Watertown on Thursday.