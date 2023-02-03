Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Cade Vlietstra, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball: Vlietstra’s 18 points led 10 players who scored in the Crusaders’ 66-37 win over Hustisford.
Corbin Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Wardrop’s 18 points led five players in double figures as the Eagles defeated Monroe 79-63.
Nathan Cotter, Columbus boys basketball: Cotter scored 23 points as the Cardinals edged Lakeside Lutheran 49-46.
From the box
Ross Liegel scored 17 points in Baraboo’s 69-59 loss to Madison Edgewood.
Elijah Achterberg scored 21 points for Pardeeville in a 81-60 loss to Markesan.
- Colin Vieth scored 26 points to lead Fall River past Princeton/Green Lake 92-58.
Bradyn Strachota (one goal, two assists) and Jacob Lont (one goal, one assist) led Beaver Dam past McFarland 5-1.