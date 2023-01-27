 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: CWC tops Mayville in overtime

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emma Hoffman, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball: Hoffman’s 22 points helped the Crusaders secure a 58-51 overtime victory over Mayville.

Landon Froese, Luke Mast and Kaden Stracke, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese and Mast each had a goal and two assists and Stracke made 26 saves as the Eagles defeated Muskegon 4-2.

Joseph LaRoche, Alex Raymond and Owen Pigeon, Rio co-op wrestling: LaRoche (195 pounds), Raymond (132) and Pigeon (145) all recorded pins for the Rio co-op but it wasn’t enough in a 42-25 loss to Cambridge.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

