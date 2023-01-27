3 high school sports stars of the night: CWC tops Mayville in overtime

Stars of the night

Landon Froese, Luke Mast and Kaden Stracke , Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese and Mast each had a goal and two assists and Stracke made 26 saves as the Eagles defeated Muskegon 4-2.

Joseph LaRoche, Alex Raymond and Owen Pigeon, Rio co-op wrestling: LaRoche (195 pounds), Raymond (132) and Pigeon (145) all recorded pins for the Rio co-op but it wasn’t enough in a 42-25 loss to Cambridge.