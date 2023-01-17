 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Duo leads Baraboo girls basketball past Monroe

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored the first and last goals of the game and the Eagles defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 4-2.

Caitlyn Frank and Jayden Ross, Baraboo girls basketball: Frank scored 17 points and Ross 16 as the Thunderbirds toppled Monroe 64-39.

Tianda Hildebrandt and Autumn Kuehl, Fall River girls basketball: Hildebrandt’s 24 points and Kuehl’s 21 powered the Pirates to a 55-50 win over Waterloo.

From the box

  • Sam King (100 breaststroke) was the lone individual winner in Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’s 101-69 loss to McFarland.

  • Brock Hoekstra scored 11 points and Will Syens 10 to lead Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian past Cambria-Friesland 53-32.

  • Colin Vieth scored 22 points but Fall River fell to Deerfield 74-63.

