PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Fall River drubs Tomahawk

Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ceegan Rauls, Cullen Rauls and Shavlik Schultz, Fall River boys basketball: Ceegan (17), Schultz (16) and Cullen (15) combined for 48 points in the Pirates' 66-45 win over Tomahawk.

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored three goals and had two assists as the Eagles defeated Ashland 7-1.

Drew Mistele, Tobin Lefevre and Ross Liegel, Baraboo boys basketball: The trio scored 12 points apiece, but the Thunderbirds came up short 68-53 against Dodgeville.

From the box

  • Nataya Donaldson scored 15 points to lead Beaver Dam past East Nashville (Tenn.) 49-40.
  • Taylor Pfaff scored 14 points and Jayden Ross had 12 in Baraboo's 74-46 loss to New Glarus.

Meet the Baraboo-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series

Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.

Meet Baraboo's Kayla Capener in this week's high school sports spotlight
Golf
Meet Baraboo's Kayla Capener in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
Meet Sauk Prairie's Annika Braund in this week's high school sports spotlight
Volleyball
Meet Sauk Prairie's Annika Braund in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
Meet Sauk Prairie's Will Judge in this week's high school sports spotlight
Soccer
Meet Sauk Prairie's Will Judge in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson
Meet Reedsburg's Elizabeth Carey in this week's high school sports spotlight
Golf
Meet Reedsburg's Elizabeth Carey in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
Meet Baraboo's Ben Burgess in this week's high school sports spotlight
Football
Meet Baraboo's Ben Burgess in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
Meet Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich in this week's high school sports spotlight
Cross-country
Meet Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson
Meet Reedsburg soccer's Eddie Alonso in this week's high school sports spotlight
Area preps
Meet Reedsburg soccer's Eddie Alonso in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
Meet Baraboo boys soccer's Eliot Romano-Thompson in this week's high school sports spotlight
Soccer
Meet Baraboo boys soccer's Eliot Romano-Thompson in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight
Cross-country
Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson
