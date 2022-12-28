3 high school sports stars of the night: Fall River drubs Tomahawk

Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ceegan Rauls, Cullen Rauls and Shavlik Schultz, Fall River boys basketball: Ceegan (17), Schultz (16) and Cullen (15) combined for 48 points in the Pirates' 66-45 win over Tomahawk.
Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored three goals and had two assists as the Eagles defeated Ashland 7-1.
Drew Mistele, Tobin Lefevre and Ross Liegel, Baraboo boys basketball: The trio scored 12 points apiece, but the Thunderbirds came up short 68-53 against Dodgeville.
From the box
- Nataya Donaldson scored 15 points to lead Beaver Dam past East Nashville (Tenn.) 49-40.
- Taylor Pfaff scored 14 points and Jayden Ross had 12 in Baraboo's 74-46 loss to New Glarus.
Meet the Baraboo-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
