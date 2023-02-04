Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Peyton Fry, Reedsburg wrestling: Fry (160 pounds) was the lone individual champion but the Beavers came away with the championship of the Badger Conference meet. Reedsburg — on the strength of two second-place finishes and four thirds — finished with 293 points, Milton (272.5) was second and Watertown (217) third.
Courtney Meitzner, Lodi girls basketball: Meitzner scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Blue Devels downed Markesan 52-43.
Hannah Kallungi, Portage girls basketball: Kallungi’s 17 points led the Warriors in a 61-28 loss to Horicon.
From the box
Grant Sorg of Sauk Prairie won the 182-pound class at the Badger Conference wrestling meet.
Talan Pichler of Baraboo won the 152-pound class at the Badger Conference wrestling meet.