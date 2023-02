Stars of the night

Will Syens, Benn Mbah and Baylee Schaalma, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball: Syens scored 21 points as the Crusaders defeated Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 71-69. The victory clinched the Trailways Conference title for CWC, its first since 1995. Mbah scored six of CWC’s last 11 points and Schaalma’s two free throws provided the winning margin.