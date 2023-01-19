3 high school sports stars of the night: Maggie Hartwig keys Sauk Prairie's OT win

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 32 points – including 16 of 17 from the free throw line — to lead the Eagles past Mount Horeb 60-58 in overtime. Her two free throws in overtime provided the final margin.
Sydney Cherney and Ruby Olson, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney (28) and Olson (22) combined for 50 points in the Beavers’ 85-38 win over Monroe.
Will Syens, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball: Syens scored 22 points as the Crusaders downed Madison Abundant Life 64-55.
From the box
Madi Gilbert and Taylor Pfaff each 10 points in Baraboo’s 86-32 loss to Oregon.