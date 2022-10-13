3 high school sports stars of the night: Martin Wolf has hat trick in final regular season game

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Martin Wolf, Mauston boys soccer: Wolf scored a hat trick in a 9-1 win over Black River Falls. Teammates Isaac Bilka and Jackson Whitney both scored two goals. The Golden Eagles finished the regular season 11-6-1 and clinched the South Central Conference title.

JR Guerrero, Beaver Dam boys soccer: Guerrero scored two goals and assisted on a Sayers Van Dusen goal in the 52nd minute in a 4-1 win over Fond du Lac. Teammate Carson Franke totaled five saves. The Golden Beavers improved to 9-6-2.

McKenna Oetzman, Reedsburg girls volleyball: Oetzman totaled 13 assists and 16 digs in a 3-0 loss to Milton. Teammate Brynn Mikonowicz recorded seven kills. The Beavers drop to 12-17.

From the box

Ada Smies tallied six kills and four aces for Central Wisconsin Christian girls volleyball in a 2-0 win over Stockbridge. The Crusaders also defeated Sheboygan Christian 2-0.

Eddie Alonso scored a hat trick for Reedsburg boys soccer in a 6-2 win over Richland Center.

Isaac Abel scored a goal for Central Wisconsin Christian boys soccer in a 3-0 win over North Fondy. The Crusaders clinched the Flyways Conference Championship with the win.