3 high school sports stars of the night: Mast posts four goals, three assists

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored four goals and added three assists as the Eagles blanked Monroe 8-0.
Aiden Klosky, Poynette boys basketball: Klosky’s 23 points led four players in double figures and the Pumas got by Wisconsin Heights 80-76.
Jessi Ernst, Pardeeville girls basketball: Ernst scored 21 points to power the Bulldogs past Fall River 57-31.
From the box
Taylor Pfaff scored 15 points to lead Baraboo past Madison Edgewood 37-34.
- Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher each scored 10 points in Beaver Dam’s 58-12 win over Fort Atkinson.