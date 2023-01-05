3 high school sports stars of the night: Portage overcomes Sauk Prairie

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Keagan Hooker and Kyan Reichhoff, Portage boys basketball: Hooker scored 15 of his 19 points and Reichhoff scored 11 of his 16 in the second half as the Warriors overcame a 24-17 halftime deficit to beat Sauk Prairie 66-57.
Colin Vieth, Fall River boys basketball: Vieth scored 28 points and the Pirates pulled away in the second half for a 65-50 victory over Randolph.
Jamesen Thieren and Gracie Clary, Lodi girls basketball: Thieren and Clary each scored 10 points, but the Blue Devils fell to Lakeside Lutheran 68-43.
From the box
Connor Breunig (16 points) and Carson Brickl (15) led Sauk Prairie in its loss to Portage.