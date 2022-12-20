 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Reedsburg downs La Crosse Logan

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney’s 27 points led the Beavers to a 52-42 win over La Crosse Logan.

Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo girls basketball: Pfaff scored 22 points as the Thunderbirds downed Portage 69-27.

Gunnar Nachreiner, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Nachreiner scored two goals and had an assist in the Eagles’ 7-2 victory over McFarland.

From the box

  • Corbin Wardrop scored 17 points as Sauk Prairie beat Reedsburg 72-55.

  • Jay Roman scored 16 points for Reedsburg in its loss to Sauk Prairie.

  • Amira Khan scored 10 points for Portage in its loss to Baraboo.

