PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney goes over 1,000 points for career

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney, a junior, went over 1,000 points for her career with 41 in the Beavers' 70-52 win over Waunakee. She now has 1,010 points.

Hadley Walters, Poynette girls basketball: Walters scored 29 points, but the Pumas lost to Waterloo 64-61.

Caitly Frank, Baraboo girls basketball: Frank scored 19 points in the Thunderbirds' 52-39 loss to Watertown.

From the box

  • Karter Meredith and Brady Prieve each scored 11 points in the second half as Randolph beat Cambria-Friesland 43-31 on Monday.
  • Lydia Aalsma scored 12 points to lead Waupun past Ripon 50-33.
  • Carson Brickl scored 17 points in Sauk Prairie's 77-71 loss to Lake Mills.
