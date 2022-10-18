3 high school sports stars of the night: Riley VanPembrook, Beaver Dam edge North Fond du La co-op

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Riley VanPembrook, Beaver Dam boys soccer: VanPembrook scored the lone goal in the 82nd minute as Beaver Dam downed North Fond du Lac co-op 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher had 26 assists and 26 digs to lead No. 11 seed Columbus past No. 6 Portage in five sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Rylea Alvin and Jorey Buwalda, Randolph girls volleyball: Alvin had 12 service aces and Buwalda 16 assists to lead one-seeded Randolph past eighth-seeded Lomira in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Alvin also led Randolph with seven kills.
From the box
- WIAA soccer regional semifinals: Division 2 – Baraboo 3, Portage/Poynette 2; Westosha Central 4, Reedsburg 1; Sauk Prairie 1, Fort Atkinson 0.
- WIAA volleyball regional semifinals: Division 2 – Reedsburg def. Mauston; Ripon def. Lodi; Winneconne def. Waupun. Division 3 – Poynette def. Dodgeland; Laconia def. Pardeeville; Horicon def. Deerfield. Division 4 – Rio def. Oneida National; Cambria-Friesland def. Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Central Wisconsin Christian def. Wild Rose; Fall River def. Juda; Hustisford def. Milwaukee Salam.
Vote for the Week 8 high school football game we should cover
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.