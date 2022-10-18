 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Riley VanPembrook, Beaver Dam edge North Fond du La co-op

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Riley VanPembrook, Beaver Dam boys soccer: VanPembrook scored the lone goal in the 82nd minute as Beaver Dam downed North Fond du Lac co-op 1-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher had 26 assists and 26 digs to lead No. 11 seed Columbus past No. 6 Portage in five sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Rylea Alvin and Jorey Buwalda, Randolph girls volleyball: Alvin had 12 service aces and Buwalda 16 assists to lead one-seeded Randolph past eighth-seeded Lomira in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Alvin also led Randolph with seven kills.

 From the box

  • WIAA soccer regional semifinals: Division 2 – Baraboo 3, Portage/Poynette 2; Westosha Central 4, Reedsburg 1; Sauk Prairie 1, Fort Atkinson 0. 
  • WIAA volleyball regional semifinals: Division 2 – Reedsburg def. Mauston; Ripon def. Lodi; Winneconne def. Waupun. Division 3 – Poynette def. Dodgeland; Laconia def. Pardeeville; Horicon def. Deerfield. Division 4 – Rio def. Oneida National; Cambria-Friesland def. Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Central Wisconsin Christian def. Wild Rose; Fall River def. Juda; Hustisford def. Milwaukee Salam.
