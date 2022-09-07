 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Ronaldo Lopez gets his kicks in Baraboo victory

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ronaldo Lopez, Baraboo boys soccer: The senior midfielder scored four goals in the Thunderbirds’ 8-1 win over Beaver Dam. Johan Lopez scored twice.

Elizabeth Carey and Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf: Carey and Johnson had matching 41s to lead the Beavers over Baraboo 179-210 at Baraboo Country Club.

Eddie Alonso, Reedsburg boys soccer: Alonso scored two goals, the first on a header off a corner kick at 62 minutes, 45 seconds, in the Beavers’ 2-0 win over Watertown.

From the box

  • Luke Wilson, on an assist from Izaiah Andersen, scored the lone goal for Portage/Poynette in a 4-1 loss to DeForest.
  • McKenna Boettener had 10 digs and eight assists for Columbus in a three-set loss to Watertown Luther Prep.
  • Kelsey Kurtenbach defeated Samantha Schroeder 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 at No. 4 singles for Reedsburg’s only win in a 6-1 loss to Oregon.
  • Caroline Karls (No. 2 singles), Brooke Bacon (3) and Ava Ballweg (4) each won in straight sets to lead Lodi past Sauk Prairie 5-2.
  • Ashley Sanderson defeated Julia Schaefer 6-3 , 6-2 at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Sophia Schave and Morgan Prado won 6-0, 6-7 (2), 6-2 over Allia Taamallah and Allison Kolberg, but Stoughton prevailed 5-2 over Beaver Dam.
