3 high school sports stars of the night: Sauk Prairie blanks Berlin in volleyball regional semifinal

Stars of the night
Jenna Pistono, Sauk Prairie girls volleyball: Pistono had 14 assists as top-seeded Sauk Prairie easily defeated Berlin in straight sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Ellery Apel had 10 digs for the Eagles.
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher had 17 assists in a straight-set loss to Watertown Luther Prep in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
James St. Pierre and Otto Andler, Columbus boys soccer: St. Pierre (8) and Andler (5) made 13 saves, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
From the box
Volleyball – Division 1: Slinger 3, Beaver Dam 0. Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Berlin 0; Dodgeville 3, Reedsburg 0; Watertown Luther Prep 3, Columbus 0. Division 3: Randolph 3, Fond du Lac Springs 0; Waterloo 3, Poynette 0; Horicon 3, Marshall 1. Division 4: Rio 3, Hilbert 1; Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 0; Burlington Catholic Central 3, Fall River 2; Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 3, Hustisford 2.
Soccer – Division 3: Waupun 5, Wautoma/Wild Rose 0. Division 4: River Valley 4, Wayland Academy 1; Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0.
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.