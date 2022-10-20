 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Sauk Prairie blanks Berlin in volleyball regional semifinal

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jenna Pistono, Sauk Prairie girls volleyball: Pistono had 14 assists as top-seeded Sauk Prairie easily defeated Berlin in straight sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Ellery Apel had 10 digs for the Eagles.

Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus girls volleyball: Boettcher had 17 assists in a straight-set loss to Watertown Luther Prep in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

James St. Pierre and Otto Andler, Columbus boys soccer: St. Pierre (8) and Andler (5) made 13 saves, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.

From the box

  • Volleyball – Division 1: Slinger 3, Beaver Dam 0. Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Berlin 0; Dodgeville 3, Reedsburg 0; Watertown Luther Prep 3, Columbus 0. Division 3: Randolph 3, Fond du Lac Springs 0; Waterloo 3, Poynette 0; Horicon 3, Marshall 1. Division 4: Rio 3, Hilbert 1; Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 0; Burlington Catholic Central 3, Fall River 2; Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 3, Hustisford 2.

  • Soccer – Division 3: Waupun 5, Wautoma/Wild Rose 0. Division 4: River Valley 4, Wayland Academy 1; Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0.

