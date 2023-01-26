 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Sauk Prairie boys basketball beats Madison Edgewood

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Corbin Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Wardrop scored 21 points — including 17 in the second half — to lead the Eagles past Madison Edgewood 58-50.

Kylar Clemens, Lodi wrestling: Clemens’ pin at 160 pounds in 48 seconds was one of seven falls for the Blue Devils in a 59-12 victory over Waunakee.

Colin Vieth and Ethan LeClair, Fall River boys basketball: Vieth’s 14 points and LeClair’s 12 helped the Pirates build a 44-21 halftime lead en route to a 68-44 win over Cambria-Friesland. Both finished with 16 points.

From the box

  • Kameryn Colstad scored 16 points for Poynette, but Lakeside Lutheran pulled away in the second half for a 75-53 victory.

  • Baylee Schaalma scored 13 points and Brock Hoekstra 12 in Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian’s 52-32 win over Dodgeland.

  • Taylor Pfaff scored 22 points as Baraboo downed Portage 61-24.
