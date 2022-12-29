 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Sauk Prairie rolls past Walworth Big Foot

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Devin Kerska and Carson Brickl, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Kerska scored 15 points and Brickl had 13 in the Eagles' 64-38 victory over Walworth Big Foot.

Jesus Gonzalez, Reedsburg wrestling: Gonzalez (220 pounds) recorded his third pin of the tournament in the quarterfinals of the Lourdes OTW Classic.

People are also reading…

Landon Froese and Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese had three goals and an assist and Mast had two goals and four assists in the Eagles’ 9-1 victory over Cedarburg.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News