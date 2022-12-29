3 high school sports stars of the night: Sauk Prairie rolls past Walworth Big Foot

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Devin Kerska and Carson Brickl, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Kerska scored 15 points and Brickl had 13 in the Eagles' 64-38 victory over Walworth Big Foot.
Jesus Gonzalez, Reedsburg wrestling: Gonzalez (220 pounds) recorded his third pin of the tournament in the quarterfinals of the Lourdes OTW Classic.
Landon Froese and Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese had three goals and an assist and Mast had two goals and four assists in the Eagles’ 9-1 victory over Cedarburg.