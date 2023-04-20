Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Rachel Wieczorek, Baraboo softball: Wieczorek pitched a three-hit shutout and drove in three runs with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly to lead the Thunderbirds past Portage 6-0.
Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Hunt made 12 saves for the Cardinals, but an early goal held up for Lakeside Lutheran in a 1-0 loss.
Liv DiStefano, Beaver Dam softball: DiStefano had a two-run triple and a run-scoring double, driving in three runs, and the Golden Beavers downed DeForest 8-2.
From the box
Bryant Ferris drove in four runs, and Mason Holz and Jake Krueger each had three RBIs to lead Waupun to a 20-1 victory over Berlin.