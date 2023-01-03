3 high school sports stars of the night: Sydney Cherney scores 35 points in Reedsburg's victory

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney’s 35 points powered the Beavers past Wisconsin Rapids 69-44.
Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 24 points and Paukner added 18 as the Eagles downed Lodi 54-45.
Devin Kerska, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Kerska scored 15 points to lead the Eagles past Lodi 55-36.
Sam King, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming: King won two events (50 free, 100 breast) and anchored the winning 400 free relay as SPWH defeated Baraboo 116-54.
From the box
Jaylen Roman scored 16 points for Reedsburg in a 72-68 loss to DeForest.
Landon Clary had two goals for Sauk Prairie in a 5-3 loss to Sun Prairie United.
Brian Meitzner scored 10 points to lead Lodi in its loss to Sauk Prairie.