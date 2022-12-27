3 high school sports stars of the night: Three players lead Sauk Prairie boys basketball

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Carson Brickl, Connor Breunig and Corbin Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Brickl, Breunig and Wardrop each scored 13 points in the Eagles' 74-65 victory over McFarland.
Carson Grams, Rio boys basketball: Grams scored 13 points to lead the Vikings past Waterloo 52-47.
Taylor Reese, Lodi girls basketball: Reese scored 15 points and the Blue Devils edged Marathon 54-51.
From the box
- Bella Oestreicher scored 12 points as Beaver Dam defeated Cane Ridge (Tenn.) 66-25.
- Colin Vieth scored 15 points to lead Fall River past Marion 80-41.
Meet the Baraboo-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
