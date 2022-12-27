 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Three players lead Sauk Prairie boys basketball

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carson Brickl, Connor Breunig and Corbin Wardrop, Sauk Prairie boys basketball: Brickl, Breunig and Wardrop each scored 13 points in the Eagles' 74-65 victory over McFarland.

Carson Grams, Rio boys basketball: Grams scored 13 points to lead the Vikings past Waterloo 52-47.

Taylor Reese, Lodi girls basketball: Reese scored 15 points and the Blue Devils edged Marathon 54-51.

From the box

  • Bella Oestreicher scored 12 points as Beaver Dam defeated Cane Ridge (Tenn.) 66-25.
  • Colin Vieth scored 15 points to lead Fall River past Marion 80-41.

