Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Bella Oestreicher, Gabby Wilke and Nataya Donaldson, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher (19), Wilke (18) and Donaldson (17) combined for 54 points as the Golden Beavers thumped Monona Grove 61-43.
Emily Craker, Reedsburg gymnastics: Craker (34.975) took second in the all-around to help the Beavers to a second-place finish in the Badger Conference meet. Reedsburg finished with 135.300 points behind conference champion Mount Horeb at 137.275.
Madelyne Keppert, Portage girls basketball: Keppert was the lone Warriors player in double figures with 17 in a 51-30 loss to Monroe.
From the box
Taylor Reese scored 18 points for Lodi in a 55-44 win over Watertown Martin Luther Prep.
Reedsburg wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Treynor Curtin (106), Trenton Curtin (126), Peyton Fry (160), Devin Judd (170), Trey Schinker (195) and Jesus Gonzalez (220).
Lodi wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Owen Breunig (138), Zane Licht (152), Kylar Clemens (160), Mason Lane (182), Isaiah Groskopf (195), Henry Koeppen (285).
Baraboo wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Peyton Oberg (120), Nolan Owen (126), Talan Pichler (152) and Braylon Owen (182).
Portage wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Garret Crawford (138), Landon Heitmeier (170), Pierce Kristoff (220) and Javier Moyotl-Hernandez (285).
Pardeeville wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Jackson Preston (113), Kingston Galetka (132), Logan Young (138) and William Becker (152).
Poynette wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Isaiah Gauer (120), Ashton Meister (138), James Amacher (160) and Jackson Geitner (220).
Other wrestlers advancing to the WIAA state meet: Grant Sorg (182) of Sauk Prairie, Joe Beavers (145) of Hustisford, and Ethan Fraze (170) of Horicon.