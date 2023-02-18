Stars of the night

Bella Oestreicher, Gabby Wilke and Nataya Donaldson, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher (19), Wilke (18) and Donaldson (17) combined for 54 points as the Golden Beavers thumped Monona Grove 61-43.

Emily Craker, Reedsburg gymnastics: Craker (34.975) took second in the all-around to help the Beavers to a second-place finish in the Badger Conference meet. Reedsburg finished with 135.300 points behind conference champion Mount Horeb at 137.275.