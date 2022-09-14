3 high school sports stars of the night: Walters, Pumas battle back against Columbus

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Hadley Walters, Poynette girls volleyball: Walters and the Pumas stepped up after dropping the first set 25-22 and losing their second kills leader, Sydney Wright, early in the four-set match to an ankle injury. Walters tallied 10 kills, four aces and 16 digs to lead the Pumas in a 3-1 victory over Columbus.

Allen Stupinean, Reedsburg boys soccer: Stupinean led with two goals in a 7-1 win over Monroe. Eddie Alonso scored a goal and assisted on two goals for the Beavers, who improved to 3-5 and have won three straight at home. They host Lodi on Thursday.

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: The senior’s nine kills led the Rockets in a 3-0 win over Cambria-Friesland. Muth totaled four aces and six digs as the Rockets improved to 11-5. Jorey Buwalda was crucial for the Rockets’ offense with 25 assists.

From the box

Rio’s Emily Loging earned five kills, three aces and eight digs to help the Vikings in a 3-0 win over Princeton/Green Lake in girls volleyball. They improved to 9-10 and will compete in the Fall River Invite on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie’s Kaylee Oleson placed third in the 100-yard freestyle (59.06 seconds) and second in the 200 freestyle (2:12.62) in a 116-54 loss to Oregon in girls swimming and diving.

Horicon’s Natalie Boehmer tallied 28 assists and five aces in the Marshmen’s 3-0 win over Oshkosh Lourdes in girls volleyball.

Sauk Prairie’s Paula Quintas Pejenaute defeated Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play in girls tennis. The Eagles won the meet 5-2.