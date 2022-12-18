 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Hadley Walters, girls basketball, Poynette: She scored a game-high 26 points in the Pumas' 60-36 victory over host Lodi.

Eric Eku, boys basketball, Rio: He led with 19 points Rio's 72-61 victory over Montello.

Will Syens, Central Wisconsin Christian, boys basketball: Syens scored 18 points as the Crusaders edged Horicon 55-50.

From the box

  • Emma Hoffman had 21 points as the Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball team defeated Horicon 45-31.

