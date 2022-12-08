 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo girls basketball: Pfaff scored 24 points, including 5 3s, as the Thunderbirds downed Mauston 45-30.

Kaden Stracke, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Stracke made 38 saves, including two in overtime, but the Eagles fell to Madison Edgewood 1-0.

Emma Carpenter, Dodgeland girls basketball: Carpenter scored 12 points in the Trojans’ 60-22 loss to Waterloo.

From the box

Casey Graczinsk scored 9 points to lead Hustisford, but the Falcons fell to Central Wisconsin Christian 67-31.

