3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo girls basketball: Pfaff scored 24 points, including 5 3s, as the Thunderbirds downed Mauston 45-30.
Kaden Stracke, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Stracke made 38 saves, including two in overtime, but the Eagles fell to Madison Edgewood 1-0.
Emma Carpenter, Dodgeland girls basketball: Carpenter scored 12 points in the Trojans’ 60-22 loss to Waterloo.
From the box
Casey Graczinsk scored 9 points to lead Hustisford, but the Falcons fell to Central Wisconsin Christian 67-31.