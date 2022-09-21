3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf: Johnson shot 76 to win the Badger West Conference Tournament. The Beavers placed second (361) — Oregon won with a (347). Sienna Gronley shot 91 to finish second on the Beavers.

Savannah Acker, Sauk Prairie girls swim and dive: Acker won the 100-meter freestyle (1:03.84) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.53) in a 125-30 dual-meet victory over Portage. She competed on the 400 freestyle relay team that placed first (4:47.13).

Anna Balfanz, Baraboo girls swim and dive: Balfanz won both the 50-yard freestyle (25.66) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.96) in a 99-71 dual-meet win over McFarland. She also swam on the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.55) and 200 medley relay (1:55.41) teams that placed first.

Gracie Clary, Lodi girls volleyball: Clary led the Blue Devils in aces (5) and tallied 10 kills in a 3-2 win over Poynette. Teammate Olivia Heyroth totaled 35 digs.

From the box

Beaver Dam’s Tessa Jaeckel placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:36.08) in girls swim and dive. The Golden Beavers lost the dual meet to Milton 134-20.

Tuesday’s results

Girls tennis

Baraboo 5, Monroe 2.

Girls swim and dive

Baraboo 99, McFarland 71; Milton 134, Beaver Dam 20; Sauk Prairie 125, Portage 30.

Boys soccer

Mauston 8, Adams-Friendship 2; Waunakee 2, Beaver Dam 1; Sugar River 4, Columbus 0; Reedsburg 4, Portage/Poynette 2; Baraboo 3, Sauk Prairie 1.

Girls volleyball

Lodi 3, Poynette 2.