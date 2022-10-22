3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell ran for 241 yards and four touchdowns as Columbus thumped Altoona 63-6 in a WIAA first-round playoff game Friday. Brunell had scoring runs of 5, 5, 8 and 74 yards. Conner Roche added TD runs of 86 and 60 yards for the Cardinals.
Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie boys cross country: Boerger qualified as an individual for the state meet by finishing fourth at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday in DeForest. His time of 16 minutes, 21.57 seconds put him just 10.55 seconds behind the race winner.
Will Becker, Pardeeville boys cross country: Becker used a fifth-place finish to pace the Bulldogs to a team-qualifying second-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet Saturday in Stevens Point. Pardeeville runners finished 5-11-31-34-35 for 116 points behind first-place Stevens Point Pacelli (35) and ahead of third-place Pittsville (123).
Jorey Buwalda and Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Buwalda had 49 assists and Muth registered 19 kills to lead the Rockets past Laconia in four sets in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday.
From the box
WIAA Football – Division 3: Menasha 27, Baraboo 0; Green Bay Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg 7; Monroe 49, Portage 20. Division 4: Columbus 63, Altoona 6; Lodi 42, Platteville 0. Division 5: Racine Lutheran 35-14, Horicon/Hustisford. Division 7: Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14; Johnson Creek 35, Randolph 15.
WIAA Soccer – Division 2: Glendale Nicolet 5, Beaver Dam 1; Elkhorn 2, Baraboo 1; Monona Grove 4, Sauk Prairie 0. Division 3: Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Waupun 0. Division 4: River Valley 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1; Lake Country Lutheran 4, Lodi 1.
WIAA Girls volleyball – Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Ripon 0. Division 3: Randolph 3, Laconia 1; Waterloo 3, Horicon 2. Division 4: Green Bay NEW Lutheran 3, Rio 1; Sevastopol 3, Central Wisconsin Christian 1.
Vote for the Week 8 high school football game we should cover
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.