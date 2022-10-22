3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell ran for 241 yards and four touchdowns as Columbus thumped Altoona 63-6 in a WIAA first-round playoff game Friday. Brunell had scoring runs of 5, 5, 8 and 74 yards. Conner Roche added TD runs of 86 and 60 yards for the Cardinals.

Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie boys cross country: Boerger qualified as an individual for the state meet by finishing fourth at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday in DeForest. His time of 16 minutes, 21.57 seconds put him just 10.55 seconds behind the race winner.

Will Becker, Pardeeville boys cross country: Becker used a fifth-place finish to pace the Bulldogs to a team-qualifying second-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet Saturday in Stevens Point. Pardeeville runners finished 5-11-31-34-35 for 116 points behind first-place Stevens Point Pacelli (35) and ahead of third-place Pittsville (123).

Jorey Buwalda and Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Buwalda had 49 assists and Muth registered 19 kills to lead the Rockets past Laconia in four sets in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday.

From the box

WIAA Football – Division 3: Menasha 27, Baraboo 0; Green Bay Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg 7; Monroe 49, Portage 20. Division 4: Columbus 63, Altoona 6; Lodi 42, Platteville 0. Division 5: Racine Lutheran 35-14, Horicon/Hustisford. Division 7: Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14; Johnson Creek 35, Randolph 15.

WIAA Soccer – Division 2: Glendale Nicolet 5, Beaver Dam 1; Elkhorn 2, Baraboo 1; Monona Grove 4, Sauk Prairie 0. Division 3: Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Waupun 0. Division 4: River Valley 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1; Lake Country Lutheran 4, Lodi 1.

WIAA Girls volleyball – Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Ripon 0. Division 3: Randolph 3, Laconia 1; Waterloo 3, Horicon 2. Division 4: Green Bay NEW Lutheran 3, Rio 1; Sevastopol 3, Central Wisconsin Christian 1.