3 high school sports stars of the weekend: Pair of Mauston rushers combine for five touchdowns

Garron Brandt, Mauston football: Brandt ran for 210 yards and two scores on 23 attempts in a 38-16 win over Montello co-op on Friday night. Teammate Brady Baldwin ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Isaac DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland football: DeYoung ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 24-20 win over Pardeeville on Friday night. Teammate Trevor Krueger rushed 20 times for 104 yards.
Hunter Borgan, Poynette football: Borgan totaled 159 rushing yards and three scores on 23 attempts in a 21-20 loss to Westfield. Teammate Carsten Small caught two passes for 51 yards.
- Tessa Jaeckel placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.14) for Beaver Dam girls swim and dive at the Watertown Invite.
- Camron Mendoza scored two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Dam football in a 21-14 loss to Sun Prairie West on Friday.