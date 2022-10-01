 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 high school sports stars of the weekend: Pair of Mauston rushers combine for five touchdowns

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the weekend

Garron Brandt, Mauston football: Brandt ran for 210 yards and two scores on 23 attempts in a 38-16 win over Montello co-op on Friday night. Teammate Brady Baldwin ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland football: DeYoung ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 24-20 win over Pardeeville on Friday night. Teammate Trevor Krueger rushed 20 times for 104 yards. 

Hunter Borgan, Poynette football: Borgan totaled 159 rushing yards and three scores on 23 attempts in a 21-20 loss to Westfield. Teammate Carsten Small caught two passes for 51 yards.

From the box

  • Tessa Jaeckel placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.14) for Beaver Dam girls swim and dive at the Watertown Invite.
  • Camron Mendoza scored two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Dam football in a 21-14 loss to Sun Prairie West on Friday. 
