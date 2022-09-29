 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 high school sports stars of the night: Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg advance to tennis sectionals

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg girls tennis: Johnson shot 83 to finish sixth at the Reedsburg regional. Madison Monte (88) tied for eighth. The pair helped the Beavers (358) to a third-place finish and a trip to sectionals. 

Annika Braund, Sauk Prairie girls volleyball: Braund produced 10 kills and a block in the 3-0 win over Reedsburg. Teammate Alexis Klemm has four aces and 14 assists as the Eagles improved to 23-2. 

Kayla Capener, Baraboo girls golf: Capener shot 90 to place 12th at regionals. She qualified as an individual and will move onto sectionals. The Thunderbirds shot 428, missing the cut with a seventh-place finish.

Rachel Winters, Lodi girls tennis: She defeated Stephanie Torres at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-0 in a 6-1 dual-meet win over Reedsburg. Teammate Caroline Karls defeated Madelyn Casey 6-1, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 singles.

From the box

  • Trevor Gotshall scored a goal in Mauston's 1-0 win over Coulee Christian in boys soccer.
  • Mauston's Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Josie Harvey and Elizabeth Miller in a 5-2 dual-meet win over Portage in girls tennis.
  • JR Guerrero scored a goal for Beaver Dam boys soccer in a 4-1 loss to Oshkosh North.
  • Brie Eckerman tallied nine kills for Mauston girls volleyball in a 3-1 loss to Wisconsin Dells.
  • Paityn Lewison totaled 22 digs and 2 aces for Baraboo girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Portage.
