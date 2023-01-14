 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

4 high school sports stars of the night: Baraboo girls basketball trio leads way to win

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mallory Kohn, Dodgeland girls basketball: Kohn scored 29 points — including 18 for 22 from the foul line — as the Trojans defeated Orfordville Parkview 47-37.

Taylor Pfaff, Jayden Ross, and Caitlyn Frank, Baraboo girls basketball: Pfaff (16), Ross (14) and Frank (13) combined for 43 points in the Thunderbirds’ 50-47 win over Fort Atkinson.

Brian Meitzner, Lodi boys basketball: Meitzner scored 13 points to lead the Blue Devils in a 57-39 loss to Stoughton.

Brett Hackbart, Poynette boys basketball: Hackbart scored 24 points for the Pumas but New Glarus prevailed 70-65.

