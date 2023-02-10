Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke and Oestreicher each scored 13 points to lead the Golden Beavers past Watertown 53-31.
Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 24 points as the Eagles easily defeated Baraboo 61-26.
Samantha Braskamp, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball: Braskamp scored 17 points for the Crusaders in a 56-49 victory over Dodgeland.
From the box
Brady Puls scored 16 points for Lodi in a 72-51 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.