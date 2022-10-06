4 high school sports stars of the night: Cariza Muth helps Randolph sweep Johnson Creek quad

Stars of the night

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth recorded 14 kills, 11 aces and 23 digs over three matches at the Johnson Creek quad. The Rockets defeated Badger 2-1, Johnson Creek 2-0 and Oakfield 2-0. Teammate Jorey Buwalda tallied 54 assists.

Katie Veling and Clare Morgan, Lodi girls tennis: The pair won their third-place match at the Edgewood sectional 6-4, 6-2 over Watertown Lutheran Prep's Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl at No. 3 doubles. The Blue Devils placed sixth at sectionals, missing the cut for Division 2 state.