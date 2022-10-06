 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

4 high school sports stars of the night: Cariza Muth helps Randolph sweep Johnson Creek quad

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carizma Muth, Randolph girls volleyball: Muth recorded 14 kills, 11 aces and 23 digs over three matches at the Johnson Creek quad. The Rockets defeated Badger 2-1, Johnson Creek 2-0 and Oakfield 2-0. Teammate Jorey Buwalda tallied 54 assists. 

Katie Veling and Clare Morgan, Lodi girls tennis: The pair won their third-place match at the Edgewood sectional 6-4, 6-2 over Watertown Lutheran Prep's Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl at No. 3 doubles. The Blue Devils placed sixth at sectionals, missing the cut for Division 2 state.

Anna Kudick, Mauston girls volleyball: Kudick tallied 15 kills in a 3-1 win over Adams-Friendship. Teammate Reagan Randall totaled 37 assists. 

From the box

  • Sauk Prairie's Annika Braund tallied seven kills in a 3-0 win over Portage in girls volleyball.
  • Lodi's Rachel Winters dropped a quarterfinal match 6-3, 6-1 to Whitewater's Emilia Houwers at No. 1 singles at the Edgewood sectional in girls tennis.
