Stars of the night

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey : Mast scored four goals and had three assists as the Eagles blasted DeForest 11-0.

Gavin Peterman and Joe Beavers, Hustisford wrestling: Peterman’s decision at 138 pounds and Beavers’ pin at 145 were the bright spots for the Falcons in a 60-15 loss to Lake Mills.