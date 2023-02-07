Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney scored 43 points as the Beavers defeated Baraboo 67-57. She had 28 points, including six of her seven 3-pointers, in the first half.
Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher scored 18 points to lead the Golden Beavers past Waunakee 61-46.
People are also reading…
Taylor Hoffman and Elise Ritzema, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball: Hoffman scored 17 points and Ritzema had 16 as the Crusaders defeated Oshkosh Valley Christian 50-36.
From the box
Ceegan Rauls scored 17 points, Cullen Rauls had 13 and Fall River downed Waterloo 63-44.
Luke Mast had two goals and two assists as Sauk Prairie defeated Tomah 6-0.
Amy Thielen scored 15 points to lead Columbus over Watertown Luther Prep 61-44.
Maggie Hartwig scored 19 points as Sauk Prairie downed Portage 70-22.
Hannah Kallungi scored 12 of Portage’s 22 points in its loss to Sauk Prairie.