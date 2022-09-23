4 high school sports stars of the night: Three-score night for Lodi's Mason Lane

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mason Lane, Lodi football: The Blue Devils' quarterback ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts in a 40-7 win over Big Foot. He also threw for 149 yards and a score.

Luke Vittengl, Baraboo football: Vittengl ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 43-yard score late in the fourth quarter in the Thunderbirds' 35-31 win over La Crosse Logan.

Ava Andres and Lily Fauerbach, Sauk Prairie girls tennis: The duo won their second match at the Badger Conference Tournament against Baraboo's Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. They dropped their opening match 6-2, 6-0 to Waunakee's Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee.

From the box

Liv Fitch defeated Zoe Heiser 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5 at No. 4 singles for Waupun in a 6-1 dual-meet loss to Kewaskum.