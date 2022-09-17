4 high school sports stars of the weekend: Mendoza runs wild on Milton in tough loss for Beaver Dam

Here’s who shined in weekend sports action:

Stars of the night

Camron Mendoza, Beaver Dam football: Mendoza ran for 230 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-30 loss to Milton on Friday. Mendoza’s fifth touchdown brought the Golden Beavers within three with 1:42 to play but were unable to recover the onside kick. Kyler Keel caught four passes for 94 yards for the Golden Beavers.

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell carried the ball 11 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Beloit Turner. He also caught one pass for 19 yards. Nathan Cotter threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns on eight completions. The Cardinals remain undefeated as they improved to 5-0.

Keagan Hooker, Portage football: Hooker ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 26-14 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday. Haakon Johnson produced two sacks for the Warriors.

Ansley Shefland, Baraboo girls tennis: Shefland swept Viroqua’s Kaylee Swenson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles play as the Thunderbirds won the meet 7-0. In No. 1 singles play, the T-Birds’ Emily Finnegan defeated Moriah Cress 2-6, 6-0, 10-4.

From the boxPortage’s Madison Mass tallied seven aces in a 2-1 win over Iowa Grant in the first match of the Iowa Grant tournament in girls volleyball. She totaled three aces in Game 2 as the Warriors defeated Albany 2-0. The Warriors finished the tournament 2-2.