4. Young stars help steer Beaver Dam softball back to state for first time since 2004

Young players aren’t typically the immediate keys to a team’s success, but the Beaver Dam high school softball team said “To heck with that!” this past spring. The Golden Beavers suffered just three losses all season and rolled to their first WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearance since 2004, prior to when most of their key players were even born. Beaver Dam, which finished the year 18-3 overall, topped Oshkosh West, 3-1, in the sectional final to earn their first state berth in 17 years. It was a brief stay for the Golden Beavers as they fell to Sun Prairie, 8-0, in the quarterfinals. Despite the quick state exit, Beaver Dam’s list of successes was long. The Golden Beavers capture a share of their first conference title since 2012 when they split the now defunct Little Ten crown with rival Watertown, going 12-2 to stand atop the Badger North Conference alongside Mt. Horeb. Beaver Dam was also ever present on the league’s all-conference list racking up seven honorees, with all but one set to return in 2022. Among the selections were freshman unanimous first-team honoree Gabrielle Fakes, as well as sophomore Audriana Edwards and freshman Riley Czarnecki. They were joined by second-team picks in senior Haley Allen and juniors Gracie Halfman and Avery Schaeffer, as well as sophomore honorable mention selections Carlee Lapen and Liv DiStefano.